# World

Ukraine introduces power supply restrictions to businesses, industry

The Ukrainian state-run energy company Ukrenergo has said that it will introduce power supply restrictions to businesses and industry due to electricity shortages caused by Russian missile attacks.

IANS | New Delhi | April 24, 2024 11:30 am

Electricity limitation schedules, which will be applied from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., will not affect critical infrastructure facilities and defence enterprises, the Ukrenergo said on Tuesday in a statement on Telegram.

The power supply restrictions for industrial consumers will be in place round-the-clock in the Kryvyy Rih district in central Ukraine, Xinhua news agency reported.

Besides, the power outages will affect private households in the eastern Kharkiv region, where about 209,000 consumers were left without electricity.

According to Ukrenergo, Ukraine has been importing electricity from Europe for the second day in a row to cover the energy deficit.

Last week, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that Ukraine has lost more than 8 GW of its capacity in recent months due to Russian attacks.

Before the war with Russia, the installed capacity of Ukraine’s energy system exceeded 50 GW, according to media reports.

