Udhayanidhi slams BJP for excluding President Murmu from parliament inauguration, says she is a ‘widow, tribal’

Tamil Nadu’s Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs, Udhayanidhi Stalin, once again criticized the BJP for not inviting President Droupadi Murmu to the inauguration of the new Parliament building. Speaking at an event in Madurai, Udhayanidhi pointed out that the BJP had invited mutt priests from Tamil Nadu for the ceremony but excluded the President of India. He cited her status as a widow and her tribal community background as the reasons for her exclusion.

Udhayanidhi Stalin highlighted that while Hindi actors were invited to the new Parliament building, President Droupadi Murmu was not, and he attributed this decision to Sanatan Dharma.

Indian lawmakers bid farewell to the old British-era parliament building and transitioned to the new facility, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed as a historic moment. However, the absence of the President during the inauguration was notable.

Advertisement

In May, 21 Adheenams from Chennai received invitations to participate in the inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament building.

Rahul Gandhi also raised the issue of President Droupadi Murmu’s absence in the new Parliament building as he discussed the women’s reservation bill. He emphasized that the President of India is a woman representing the tribal community and stated that her presence would have been fitting during this transition.

Earlier this month, Udhayanidhi, the son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, stirred controversy when he equated Sanatana Dharma with “malaria” and “dengue” while advocating for its eradication. He argued that Sanatana Dharma has its root in the caste system and discrimination, a statement that sparked significant backlash.