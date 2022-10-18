Two boys drowned while bathing in Yamuna in North Delhi

Two boys reportedly drowned in the River Yamuna in Wazirabad area of North Delhi, while taking bath with their friends. During the incident, one of their friends was luckily saved by a person present nearby, before he could drown.

The incident is said to have occurred on Monday at 2nd Pusta Soniya Vihar area, when information about the incident was passed to the local Wazirabad police.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North Delhi), Sagar Singh Kalsi said that a PCR call was received at Wazirabad police station on Monday evening about the incident. The caller informed them that two children had drowned in the River Yamuna.

Immediately a police team reached the spot, where the caller Sandeep Kumar stated that three boys namely Rahul (12), Kartik (13) and Himanshu (11), all residents of Soniya Vihar were taking bath in the river. As they went into deep water, they started drowning and screamed for help.

Sandeep, who was present nearby, at once jumped into the river and saved Himanshu. He tried to find out Rahul and Kartik, but they disappeared in the river.

On the information, a team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and members of boat club along with private divers reached the spot and started searching for both the children. However, despite sincere efforts by all the teams during the search operation, no bodies could be recovered.

Further search for the bodies was being carried on.