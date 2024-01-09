Tshering Tobgay’s PDP wins Bhutan elections; PM Modi congratulates

Tshering Tobgay is set to become the new Prime Minister of Bhutan after his People’s Democratic Party (PDP) won the largest number of seats in the country’s parliamentary elections and is poised to form the new government, according to local media reports.

According to the Bhutan Broadcasting Service, PDP swept 30 out of the 47 National Assembly seats and Bhutan Tendrel Party secured 17 seats.

This was Bhutan’s fourth general election since transitioning from a traditional monarchy to a parliamentary form of government 15 years back.

The Election Commission of Bhutan is expected to make its final declaration on Wednesday.

This time, the elections in Bhutan, a country which uses “Gross National Happiness” index in place of Gross Domestic Product (GDP), on economic growth and opportunity.

PM Modi congratulates Tshering Tobgay

Following PDP’s victory, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his heartfelt congratulations to the party chief Tshering Tobgay for their triumph in the parliamentary elections in Bhutan.

The Prime Minister said in a post on X, “Heartiest congratulations to my friend @tsheringtobgay and the People’s Democratic Party for winning the parliamentary elections in Bhutan. Look forward to working together again to further strengthen our unique ties of friendship and cooperation.”