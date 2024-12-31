Sukhu Launches ‘Har Din Sehat’ campaign

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu launched the ‘Har Din Sehat’ campaign here on Tuesday .

He stated that this comprehensive health awareness programme aims to promote a culture of health consciousness and disease prevention among the people of the state.

Under this campaign, students of Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), Shimla and Sister Nivedita Nursing College will organise health talks at various locations to raise awareness about adopting a healthy lifestyle. These activities will be conducted in different wards and OPDs of IGMC Shimla as well as public places under the Shimla Municipal Corporation.

The CM emphasized that the campaign’s objectives include preventing diseases, increasing awareness about government health facilities, and encouraging effective utilization of government health services and schemes.

He further stated that this initiative is envisioned as a long-term effort to make health awareness a part of daily life and to transform Himachal Pradesh into a healthier and more conscious society. The campaign is a significant step toward improving public health in the state through a sustainable and inclusive approach.