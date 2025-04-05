Himachal Govt to regularize contractual employees after two years of service

Himachal Pradesh government has decided to regularize the services of contractual employees who have completed two years of continuous service as on March 31 this year. The decision was taken at the state cabinet, in its meeting held on Saturday, under the Chairmanship of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

The Cabinet also approved the regularization of daily waged workers and contingent paid workers who have completed four years of continuous service as on the same date.

Nod was given by the cabinet to takeover of the 382 MW Sunni, 210 MW Luhri Stage-I, and 66 MW Dhaulasidh hydroelectric projects, which were earlier allotted to SJVNL, as well as the 500 MW Dugar and 180 MW Baira Suil hydroelectric projects allotted to NHPC.

To facilitate the takeover of the Sunni, Luhri Stage-I, Dhaulasidh, and Dugar projects, it approved the appointment of an independent evaluator to assess the actual expenditure incurred on these projects.

For the takeover of the Baira Suil project, approval was granted for the appointment of an Administrator.

The cabinet accorded sanction to establish a 50-bedded Critical Care Block (CCB) at PHC Swahan (Regional Hospital Bilaspur) along with necessary equipment and another 50-bedded CCB at Civil Hospital Rohru in Shimla district with required equipment.

It also approved setting up of District Integrated Public Health Laboratories at Jawahar Lal Nehru Government Medical College, Chamba, and at District Hospital Hamirpur, attached with Dr Radha Krishnan Government Medical College, Hamirpur.

The approval was also given for the procurement of equipment for the under-construction Mother and Child Hospital wings at Kamla Nehru Hospital Shimla, Regional Hospital Una and Civil Hospital Sundernagar in Mandi district, to ensure the smooth function of these medical institutions.

It decided to enhance the monthly stipend for Senior Residents and Tutor Specialists from the existing Rs 60,000–65,000 to Rs 1,00,000. Similarly, the stipend for Super Specialists and Senior Residents (Super Specialists) has been increased from Rs 60,000–65,000 to Rs 1,30,000 per month.

It also approved the recommendations of the Cabinet Sub-Committee constituted for strengthening the Rogi Kalyan Samiti across the state, under the chairmanship of Health Minister Col (Dr) Dhani Ram Shandil.

The committee recommended the establishment of high-tech laboratories in all Government Medical Colleges and the provision of free diagnostic services, including all 133 lab tests and X-ray facilities, to orphans, widows and their dependent children, Ekal Nari and destitute women. With the inclusion of these three new categories, the total number of beneficiary categories eligible for free diagnostic services will increase from 11 to 14.

The Cabinet gave nod to the recommendations of the Cabinet Sub-Committee on Resource Mobilisation, chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri. The committee has proposed various measures aimed at enhancing the revenue of the state government.

The Cabinet approved the immediate re-auctioning of the remaining about 400 retail liquor vends on individual basis.

Additionally, it gave go-ahead to enter into a management service contract with EIH Ltd for the interim operation of Hotel Wildflower Hall, Mashobra, ensuring a monthly revenue of Rs 1.77 crore for the state and safeguarding the property from deterioration until a new operator is selected through a competitive e-auction or bidding process.

To support the adoption of electric vehicles, it decided to set up 402 new EV charging stations at government premises across the state. These stations will be installed at Rest Houses, Circuit Houses, premises of the Jal Shakti and Public Works Departments, HPSEBL offices, as well as DC, SP, and BBNDA offices.

It decided to implement the provisions of the Himachal Pradesh Open Places (Prevention of Disfigurement) Act, 1985 in the remaining Urban Local Bodies, including seven Municipal Corporations, 17 Municipal Councils, and 23 Nagar Panchayats.

The move aims to prevent the defacement of public spaces by regulating the display of advertisements such as notices, pictures, or signs on buildings, walls, trees, and other public areas.