Sonia Gandhi says Congress will strengthen under Kharge’s leadership

Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday said that she is confident that the party will be strengthened under the leadership of new chief Mallikarjun Kharge. She said Kharge will successfully deal with the challenges faced by the party and take it forward.

Taking to a microblogging site, Sonia Gandhi added, “There are many challenges before our party today. The biggest challenge is that today a crisis of democratic values has arisen in front of the country, how do we deal with it successfully.”

Sonia Gandhi was speaking at an event where Kharge formally took over as the Congress president. Gandhi said she was relieved at relinquishing the mantle of party presidency after shouldering the responsibility for years.

Congress further added, “It is a matter of pride for me that you have showered love and respect for so many years. I will feel this till the last breath of my life.”

Gandhi also hailed Kharge, saying that the biggest satisfaction for her was that the new president elected by the party workers and leaders as per their wisdom, is an experienced, grassroots leader, who has attained these heights rising from being an ordinary party worker through his hard work and dedication.