Silvio Berlusconi Leaves €100 Million Fortune to Partner Marta Fascina

Silvio Berlusconi, the former Italian Prime Minister and media tycoon who passed away on June 12, 2023, has left behind a substantial inheritance for his partner, Marta Fascina. Berlusconi’s will reveals that he has bequeathed a staggering €100 million ($109 million) to the 33-year-old Fascina.

Known for his influential role in Italian politics and media, Berlusconi served as the prime minister of Italy in four different governments from 1994 to 1995, 2001 to 2006, and 2008 to 2011. The 86-year-old former Italian premier and business magnate had been battling chronic leukemia before his passing.

The details of Berlusconi’s will, made public last Thursday, not only include the substantial sum left to Fascina but also outline his plan to pass on his business empire to his oldest heirs.

Control of his media empire has been entrusted to his two eldest children, as revealed in his will. Additionally, Berlusconi allocated €100 million each to his companion, Marta Fascina, and his brother, Paolo.

Fascina, a member of Berlusconi’s Forza Italia party and a lawmaker herself, had been in a relationship with the ex-prime minister for approximately three years, standing by his side during his final months. Despite her tendency to shy away from media attention, Fascina is expected to play a significant role in shaping the future of Forza Italia, which now faces a transformative phase following the passing of its founder.

While Berlusconi and Fascina never officially married, they celebrated their union through a non-religious, unofficial ceremony in 2022. The love and bond between them were evident in the heartfelt words Berlusconi included in his last will and testament, expressing gratitude and love for his heirs.

Estimates put Berlusconi’s fortune at €5 billion ($5.4 billion), including assets such as the publicly traded Fininvest, valued at €2.8 billion ($3 billion), real estate holdings worth around €700 million ($760 million), stocks, artworks, and cash, according to the news agency ANSA.

The will, which was published by Italian media outlets, reveals that Berlusconi made decisions about the division of his business holdings as early as 2006. He added the bequeathal to his brother in 2020 and included provisions for Fascina and Dell’Ultri in January, during a period when he was hospitalized for medical tests.