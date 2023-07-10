Who is Marta Fascina who will inherit Italian politician Berlusconi’s wealth?

Marta Fascina is in the news as she is willed to receive €100 million from Berlusconi’s fortune. The will of Berlusconi, who died last month, was made public Thursday. As she remains in news for the same, let us get to know more about her.

Marta Fascina, 33 is an Italian politician from Forza Italia. She has been a member of the Chamber of Deputies since the 2018 Italian general election.

She was born in Melito di Porto Salvo, Calabria, a small coastal town at the southern tip of the Italian Peninsula. She attended the Sapienza University of Rome, graduating with a degree in literature in 2018.

From March 2020 until his death, Fascina dated former Prime Minister of Italy, Silvio Berlusconi, who was 53 years her senior.

she may inherit Berlusconi’s mansion in Arcore along with a substantial sum of up to €100 million.

Fascina, a lawmaker for Berlusconi’s Forza Italia party, was in a relationship with the ex-prime minister for about three years and remained by his side during his final months.

Though a reserved figure who tends to shun the media, Fascina is expected to have a significant say over the future of the party, which faces a transformational phase with the death of its founder.

Berlusconi, who wed and divorced twice, never formally married Fascina, but the two celebrated a non-religious, unofficial ceremony to celebrate their union in 2022.

She was also a member of the Foreign Affairs Committee and the Parliamentary Assembly of NATO.

She is the daughter of Giuseppe Fascina, a lawyer and former mayor of Castelvetrano, and Maria Teresa Di Giovanni, a teacher. She has a brother named Giorgio Fascina. She attended Liceo Classico Giovanni Pantaleo, a high school in Castelvetrano, where she excelled in classical studies and languages. She graduated from high school in 2009 and moved to Palermo to pursue higher education. She enrolled at the University of Palermo, where she studied political science and international relations. She graduated from college in 2014 with a bachelor’s degree.

Marta Fascina began her career as a model, participating in several beauty contests and fashion shows. She won the title of Miss Trapani in 2010 and Miss Cinema Sicily in 2011. She also appeared in some commercials and magazines. She later became interested in politics and joined Forza Italia, the center-right political party founded by Silvio Berlusconi.