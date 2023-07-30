Members of Sikh Community are being targeted daily in one or the other corner of the United States as their properties and lives are being damaged. The situation was disclosed by Satnam Singh Chahal who is an executive director North American Punjabi Association (NAPA)in a press release. Chahal was remarking after the incident of preventing a Sikh trooper from growing a beard in the New York Police Department (NYPD) in the United States of America (USA).

This incident have evolved anger among the Sikh Community against the action of NYPD New York Police Department in United States of America. While taking a serious note of this incident Chahal said that NYPD should not forget the fact that the American Sikhs are playing an important role in all over development of United States but despite of this, religious sentiments of Sikh Community are being hurt daily in one are the other corner of US.

Chahal said that from American politics to the field of security, technology, and science, the Sikhs have made great strides with their talent, hard work, and honesty. He further said that in a country like the USA, the religious beliefs and customs of Sikhs are no longer a matter of introduction. Chahal urged Ministry of External Affairs of the Government of India should also convey the sentiments of the Sikhs to the NYPD of the USA through their diplomatic channels so that it corrects its decision and allows the Sikh trooper to serve in Sikh appearance.

Advertisement