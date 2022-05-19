Follow Us:
Russia expels 34 French diplomats in retaliation

Russia has declared 34 French diplomats “personae non-gratae” in a tit-for-tat move, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

IANS | May 19, 2022 7:50 am

Photo: IANS

Moscow made the decision after summoning the French Ambassador to Russia, Pierre Levy earlier in the day to protest against France’s “provocative” and “unjustified” decision to expel 41 Russian diplomats, the statement added on Wednesday.

France’s move will seriously damage Russian-French relations and constructive bilateral cooperation, said the Ministry.

The 34 French diplomats will be ordered to leave Russia within two weeks, Xinhua news agency reported.

