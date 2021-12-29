Russia confirms 21,119 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours

Russia has confirmed 21,119 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total to 10,458,271, the federal response center said on Wednesday.

“Over the past 24 hours, 21,119 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in 85 regions in Russia, including 1,660 cases (7.8%) without clinical symptoms,” the center said, adding that the rate of increase was 0.2%. Moscow registered 1,798 new COVID-19 cases, followed by St. Petersburg with 1,526 new cases and the Moscow region with 1,342 new cases.

The response center reported 932 deaths linked to the coronavirus, bringing the country’s cumulative coronavirus death toll to 307,022.

In the same 24 hours, 42,776 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, bringing the total of recoveries to 9,380,223.