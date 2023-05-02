Rajnath meets Maldives president, discusses defence cooperation

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday met Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih in the Maldives and discussed steps to further promote defence cooperation between the two South Asian neighbours.

“Excellent meeting with HEP Ibrahim Mohamed Solih at the President’s Office in Male. We discussed a wide range of issues to further strengthen the relations between India and the Maldives,” Singh tweeted after meeting the Maldivian leader on Tuesday.

Rajnath, who is on a three-day visit to the island, has met a galaxy of leaders in the Maldives and visited projects undertaken there with India’s assistance.

Last night, he attended a dinner hosted by his Maldivian counterpart Mariya Didi. “H.E. @MariyaDidi hosted a dinner to honour her visiting Indian counterpart H.E. @rajnathsingh. Min Didi reiterated that tonight’s dinner was an opportunity to celebrate the achievements of partnership and to renew their commitment to strengthen cooperation and collaboration,” the Defence Ministry of the Maldives tweeted.

The Indian minister also met Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid. “Happy to have met with Maldives’ Minister of Foreign Affairs, Abdulla Shahid in Male today,” he tweeted.

India and the Maldives are working closely to effectively address shared challenges, including maritime security, terrorism, radicalisation, piracy, trafficking, organised crime and natural disasters.

India’s vision of SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region), along with its ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy as well as the Maldives’ ‘India First’ policy, seeks to work together to jointly develop the capabilities within the Indian Ocean Region.