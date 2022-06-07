Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched a special series of coins to commemorate ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.’ The coins of Re 1, Rs 2, 5, 10 and 20 denominations will have the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM) design, are not commemorative and will be part of circulation. The coins are also ‘visually impaired friendly’.

“These new series of coins will remind people of the goal of Amrit Kal and motivate people to work towards the development of the country,” Modi said while addressing the iconic week celebration of the Ministry of Finance.

Modi also launched the ‘Jan Samarth portal’ – a credit-linked portal of 12 government schemes. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said each of these schemes will be displayed on the portal. “This portal is going to make it easy so that a citizen does not have to ask the same questions every time to avail himself of a government program”.

The coins launched by the prime minister will be available for distribution to the public at following New Delhi branches of UCO Bank – Parliament Street Retail, Ferozshah Road, Jasola, Sarita Vihar, Krishna Nagar, and IIPA.