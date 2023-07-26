President, PM lead nation in paying tributes Kargil War martyrs

The nation on Wednesday paid rich tributes to the brave soldiers of the 1999 Kargil War on the 24th anniversary of India’s historic victory, which is celebrated as ‘Kargil Vijay Diwas’ on 26 July every year.

”Kargil Vijay Diwas brings to the fore the heroic saga of those wonderful bravehearts of India, who will always remain an inspiration for the countrymen,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted.

”Today, on the glorious occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, all the countrymen remember the victory achieved by the extraordinary valor of our armed forces. On behalf of a grateful nation, I pay tribute and bow to the memory of the fighters who paved the way for victory by sacrificing their lives to protect the country. Their heroic stories will always inspire generations to come. Jai Hind!” President Droupadi Murmu said in a tweet.

Vice-President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar also paid tributes to the martyrs of the Kargil War in the Upper House.

Paying rich tributes to the valour of the Indian armed forces, Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande said the jawans, who made the supreme sacrifice in the 1999 conflict, will forever live in the hearts and minds of the people.

To mark the day, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited the Kargil War Memorial at Dras in Ladakh, laid a wreath and paid homage to the valiant soldiers who displayed unparalleled bravery during ‘Operation Vijay’.

The ceremony at Dras also witnessed a gathering of war heroes, Veer Naris and the families of the fallen heroes. The minister interacted with them and extended heartfelt gratitude while recalling all those who made the supreme sacrifice in the service of the nation. He assured them that the sacrifices of these bravehearts will never be forgotten.

Addressing the gathering, Rajnath commended the valour and commitment of the armed forces, which have, time and again, helped the country stand tall in times of crisis. ”India of today rests on the foundation of the sacrifices made by the soldiers,” he said.

Rajnath described ‘Operation Vijay’ as an episode that displayed India’s grit and determination as it stood its ground in the face of adverse circumstances. He also termed the victory as a launch pad that propelled the nation to achieve heights of success.

“Our greatness is not in never falling, but in getting up every time we fall. Despite the adversary having tactical military advantage during the war, our forces displayed unmatched bravery and skill to push them back and reclaim our land. With the victory, India sent a message to Pakistan and the world that our military will not back down at any cost if the nation’s interests are harmed,” he said.