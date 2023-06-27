Nepal’s Pashupatinath Temple Investigates Mysterious Disappearance of Gold

An investigation has been launched following the disappearance of 10 kg of gold from a total of 100 kg of jalahari, a sacred receptacle, at Nepal’s historic Pashupatinath Temple. In response to reports of the missing gold, the Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority has assumed control of the temple premises for a thorough investigation.

The jalahari is a container that covers the base of the Shiva Linga, a symbol of Lord Shiva, and is used to collect and drain liquid offerings such as water and milk. The anti-corruption body, which has been probing allegations of corruption related to the installation of the gold jalahari, removed it from the temple and weighed it on Sunday as part of their investigation.

According to Section 12 of the relevant Act, anyone involved in the destruction, removal, alteration, defacement, or theft of an ancient monument or archaeological object is subject to punishment, which includes a fine ranging from Rs25,000 to Rs100,000, imprisonment for a period of 5 to 15 years, or both. The recovery of an amount equal to the claimed damage to the ancient monument or object is also mandated.

The Pashupatinath Temple holds immense significance as the oldest Hindu temple in Kathmandu, Nepal. While the exact date of its construction remains uncertain, records indicate its existence as early as 400 CE. The temple features an intricately adorned pagoda housing the linga of Lord Shiva.

Situated on the banks of the sacred Bagmati River, the temple is a revered pilgrimage site for devotees and pilgrims from Nepal and India. Sadhus (Hindu holy men) and ascetics also flock to the temple to catch a glimpse of the sacred Shiva lingam. Although the primary temple complex is accessible only to Hindus, non-Hindus can observe from the terraces across the Bagmati River to the east.

Tourists, including many from India who visit Nepal, make it a point to visit the Pashupatinath Temple. Located 5 km east of Kathmandu’s city center, the capital of Nepal, the temple holds cultural and religious significance for both locals and visitors alike.