Kathmandu mayor cancels China visit as they didn’t acknowledge the new map

Kathmandu Mayor, Balendra Shah, known as Balen, has opted to postpone his planned visit to China due to his strong disapproval of China’s recent map release. The Chinese map notably omitted some of Nepal’s parts, a move that didn’t sit well with Balen. The new map versus the world has created some debate on social media.

Taking to social media, Mayor Shah expressed his grievance, stating, “Nepal introduced a fresh map featuring Lipulek, Limpiyadhura, and Kalapani. Yet, China’s Ministry of Natural Resources recently unveiled a map of Nepal devoid of these regions, adhering to the prior map. We consider this a breach of our sovereignty, as it depicts Nepali territory as part of India without any consultation with Nepal. Consequently, I have made the ethical choice today to cancel my five-day visit to China, which was extended as a courtesy.”

Initially, Balen had been gearing up for a five-day visit to China, an invitation he received from the Chinese authorities. However, he abruptly canceled his trip, citing ethical concerns. The root of his decision lies in China’s acknowledgment of the old map on its official map, all while retaining Nepal’s new map, which encompasses regions such as Lipulek, Limpiyadhura, and Kalapani.

Other controversies:

Balen Shah consistently remains in the spotlight due to various reasons. Initially he was a rapper. He gained considerable support in the 2022 local elections in Nepal. That helped him win as the Mayor of Kathmandu.

In a separate incident involving maps, he made a symbolic protest by displaying a map of Nepal that included regions from West Bengal to Uttarakhand, parts that are historically contentious with India, in his office.

However, recent protests have erupted against him and his team, stemming from the demolition of street vendor shops, depriving them of their livelihoods. This action has generated significant criticism from civil society.

Mayor Shah is the same individual who made headlines for banning Hindi movies in Kathmandu’s multiplexes, citing concerns over the depiction of Sita’s birthplace in India in the movie Adipurush.