Nepal PM Prachanda’s life: Successes in politics, tragedies in personal life

Nepal’s Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda is faced with yet another heartbreaking loss in his personal life. Today, his wife passed away due to a heart attack. Despite his successful political career, which saw him lead the Maoist movement and serve as the Prime Minister of Nepal on multiple occasions, Prachanda’s personal journey has been marred by a series of tragedies. First, he suffered the loss of his son and daughter, and now he must confront the untimely death of his wife.

Prachanda first assumed the role of Prime Minister in 2016 as part of a rotational government agreement between the Congress and CPN (Maoist Centre). However, he resigned from the position just a year later. Following the 2022 Nepalese general election, he once again became the Prime Minister in 2022, this time with the support of several political parties.

Together, Prachanda and his wife raised three daughters, one of whom, Renu Dahal, has emerged as a prominent Nepalese politician and currently serves as the Mayor of Bharatpur Metropolitan City in the Chitwan district. Their daughter Ganga Dahal is also following a path in politics.

Advertisement

The Dahal couple endured immense heartache when they lost their daughter Gyanu KC to cancer in 2014. Then, in 2017, their son Prakash Dahal passed away suddenly from a cardiac arrest. These devastating losses left Prachanda’s wife, Sita, devastated. Throughout her husband’s political journey, she remained a steadfast supporter, playing a significant role in his career.

In a video from Prakash Dahal’s last rites, Prachanda could be seen bidding farewell to his son and solemnly setting his body on a pyre. Tears streamed down his face as he gratefully acknowledged the attendees, even in his time of profound grief. The loss of their son left Sita Dahal shattered, adding to the immense sorrow the family has endured.

The Nepalese Civil War, which lasted from 1996 to 2006, was a prolonged armed conflict between the Nepalese royal government and the Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist). Prachanda played a pivotal role in leading the Maoist insurgency, which aimed to overthrow the Nepalese monarchy and establish a people’s republic. The conflict finally came to an end with the signing of the Comprehensive Peace Accord in 2006.

In the face of triumphs and political achievements, Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda has been no stranger to personal tragedy. From the depths of the Nepalese Civil War to the untimely deaths of his children, Prachanda has surely endured some ups and downs.