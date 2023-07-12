Who Was Sita Dahal? Wife of Nepal PM Prachanda Passes Away at 69

Tragedy struck the nation of Nepal as Sita Dahal, the wife of Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda, passed away at the age of 69. Her untimely demise has left the entire country in mourning, and as we remember her, let’s take a closer look at her life.

Sita Dahal, formerly known as Sita Poudel, became the wife of Pushpa Kamal Dahal at a young age. They tied the knot when he was just 15 years old. Together, they raised three daughters, including Renu Dahal, who is now a prominent Nepalese politician and currently serves as the Mayor of Bharatpur Metropolitan City in Chitwan district. Their daughter Ganga Dahal is also following a path in politics.

However, the couple faced immense tragedy when they lost their daughter Gyanu KC to cancer in 2014. In 2017, their son Prakash Dahal passed away suddenly due to a cardiac arrest. These heartbreaking losses left Sita devastated. Throughout her husband’s political journey, she remained a steadfast supporter and played a significant role in his career.

On Wednesday morning, Sita Dahal’s oxygen levels dropped, and she was rushed to Norvic International Hospital in Kathmandu. Sadly, despite efforts to resuscitate her, she could not be revived, and at 8:33 am, she was declared deceased. The hospital released a statement, revealing that Sita Dahal had been battling Progressive Supranuclear Palsy, Parkinsonism, Type 2 Diabetes, and hypertension. She had been receiving domiciliary oxygen and required a PEG feeding tube and indwelling catheter for her medical care.

In honor of Sita Dahal’s memory, her body will be kept at the party central office in Parisdanda, Koteshwar, from 11 am to 1 pm, allowing friends, family, and well-wishers to pay their final respects. The funeral rites are scheduled to take place at Pashupati Aryaghat at 2 pm, marking the end of a remarkable woman’s journey.

The nation stands united in grief as they bid farewell to Sita Dahal, a woman who played a significant role in the life of Nepal’s prime minister.