MEA asks Indian nationals in Niger to leave country

Ministry of External Affairs has issued an advisory asking Indian nationals whose presence is not essential in Niger to leave the country as soon as possible, following the coup in the African nation.

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at a media briefing on Friday that the Indian government is closely monitoring the situation in Niger and also asked the people to reconsider their plans if they are travelling to Niamey.

“Government of India is closely monitoring ongoing developments in Niger. In light of the prevailing situation, Indian nationals whose presence is not essential are advised to leave the country as soon as possible. They may bear in mind that airspace is currently closed. When departing through a land border, utmost precautions may be taken to ensure safety and security. Those who may be planning travel to Niger in the coming days are also similarly advised to reconsider their travel plans until the situation normalizes,” said MEA.

“All those Indian nationals who have not registered with the Indian embassy in Niamey (Niger capital) are strongly advised to do so expeditiously. Indian nationals can reach emergency contact in the embassy of India in Niamey: +22799759975”, added MEA.

Responding to the question about the number of Indians stuck in Niger, Bagchi said, “About 250 Indians are there. MEA is requesting those who have not registered their names to the Indian embassy to register themselves. Indian Embassy in Niamey is in touch with the Indian communities and we have been told that they are safe.”

Niger has been engulfed in political chaos since late last month when the country’s President Mohamed Bazoum was ousted in a coup. Following the military coup Abdourahamane Tiani, the commander of Niger’s presidential guard has declared himself the country’s leader.

The uncertainty has rattled residents in Niamey, the capital. Some people flocked to supermarkets to purchase staples like rice and cooking oil in bulk, while others attempted to flee. Employees of local bus companies said most lines out of the capital were fully booked, CNN reported.

At the busy Wadata market, east of the capital’s centre, many shoppers buying food and necessities Monday voiced apprehension about what might come.

Pro-junta demonstrators, meanwhile, gathered Sunday at a 30,000-seat stadium in Niamey to voice their support for the military government and their opposition to ECOWAS sanctions, CNN reported. (