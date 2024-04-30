India rejects The Washington Post report on plot to kill Pannun

India, on Tuesday, rejected a report in The Washington Post about alleged plots by Indian officials to assassinate pro-Khalistan activists in the US and Canada, saying it makes unwarranted and unsubstantiated imputations on a serious matter.

”There is an ongoing investigation of the High-Level Committee set up by the Government of India to look into the security concerns shared by the US government on networks of organised criminals, terrorists, and others. Speculative and irresponsible comments on it are not helpful.” Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in response to questions.

The news report had referred to an alleged plot to assassinate Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) leader Gurpatwant Pannun on American soil and the killing of pro-Khalistan activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada in June last year.

Advertisement

The news report claimed that an R&AW official, identified as Vikram Yadav, was involved in the plot to kill Pannun in the US and the move was approved by the then Indian spy agency chief Samant Goel. The Indian government has declared Pannun a terrorist.