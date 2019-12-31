BD Results 2019: Education Board Bangladesh has declared the JSC, JDC, PEC and Ebtedayee results 2019 on the official website for different examination boards including Barisal board, Chittagong board, Comilla board, Dhaka board, Dinajpur board, Jessore board, Rajshahi board, Sylhet board, Madrasah board at 1.00 PM. Candidates try on the official website need to visit the official website i.e. www.educationboardresults.gov.bd, dpe.gov.bd and follow the instructions to check the results 2019 online. As per the latest update, examination result has been handed over to the Prime Minister.

Candidates willing to check Junior School Certificate (JSC) Results 2019, Junior Dakhil Certificate (JDC) Results 2019 and Primary Education Completion (PEC) Results 2019 and its equivalent Ebtedayee examinations results 2019 have to log on to the official website and fill the blank space with the required information including Examination, Year, Board, Roll number, Registration number and submit the details to easily get Bangladesh (BD) Education Board results 2019.

Along with this candidates can also check their results via SMS by following the below mentioned steps:

1) JSC or JDC<space>first three letters of examination board’s name space roll number space 2019’ and send it to 16222.

2) The fifth graders candidates need to type ‘DPE or EBT space student ID space 2019 and send the message to 16222 and candidate will get the results via SMS notification.

Bangladesh Education Board successfully conducted the JSC and JDC examinations 2019 across the examination centers and a total of 2,903,638 fifth graders and 2,661,682 eighth graders candidates appeared for the tests.

Due to the huge number of visitors on the Bangladesh Education Board official website sometime the website may get slow or down and in such case candidates are advised to stay calm and try to refresh the webpage in a short interval of time.

Steps to check JSC Results 2019/JDC Results 2019/PEC Results 2019:

– Log on to the official website i.e. www.educationboardresults.gov.bd, dpe.gov.bd

– Fill the blank space with the asked information including Examination, Year, Board, Roll number, Registration number

– Submit the details online and BD results 2019 will be available on the screen.

