India joins Champions Group of Global Crisis Response Group

India has joined the Champions Group of the Global Crisis Response Group (GCRG), accepting an invitation from United Nations Secretary General (UNSG) António Guterres to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The GCRG was set up by the UNSG in March 2022 to address urgent and critical global issues pertaining to interlinked crises in food security, energy, and finance and to coordinate a global response.

The GCRG is overseen by the Champions Group composed of the Heads of States/Heads of Governments of Bangladesh, Barbados, Denmark, Germany, Indonesia and Senegal.

The decision to join the Group reflects India’s increasing global leadership and commitment to address contemporary global challenges. India’s participation will further boost the efforts of the UN in finding result-oriented solutions on developmental issues that impact the world, particularly developing countries, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

Sanjay Verma, Secretary (West), Ministry of External Affairs has been designated as ”Sherpa” to the GCRG process. A meeting of the Champions is scheduled for 21 July.