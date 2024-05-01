Modi’s guarantee means selling the country: CM

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today claimed that the INDIA alliance will drive out Narendra Modi from Delhi. Addressing a public meeting today at Harishchandrapur in Malda (Uttar) Parliamentary Constituency, she said: “Modi should not come to power in Delhi. My dream is to drive Modi out of Delhi. Let’s change in Delhi.

I will lead the INDIA alliance. Bengal will show the right direction.” Asking to vote for her party candidate Prasun Banerjee, who is contesting from the Malda (Uttar) Lok Sabha seat, Mamata Banerjee said: “The people of Malda extended huge support to Trinamul Congress in 2021. As a result, we stopped the BJP from coming to power in Bengal. But TMC couldn’t win a single seat among the two from Malda in the LS polls. Please give us Lok Sabha seats from Malda so that we can take on the BJP.”

She also urged the people to cast their vote only for the Trinamul Congress. “Not a single vote for Congress here. We don’t have any relations with the Congress in Bengal. The Congress is contesting elections in association with the CPIM. Congress leaders, even the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, did not fight for Bengal when the Central Government stopped releasing funds meant for 100 days of work and other schemes like Awas Yojana,” she said. Miss Banerjee today also came down heavily on Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who criticised the TMC-led West Bengal government on the issue of the Central Government’s fund during his speech at Memari in East Bardhaman.

“I will have to answer Amit Shah. Amit Shah today claimed that the Centre had given Rs 2.39 lakh crore of funds to Bengal, but the state government has not utilised the funds. I can challenge you. CAG reports show that Bengal has given all utilisation certificates,” Miss Banerjee said, claiming, “At least 32 departments of your party-led government failed to give utilisation certificates of Rs 72,000 crore funds.” “We are not at your mercy. We are at people’s mercy in Bengal.

There is no need to beg for funds from the Centre for a 100- day job. We have introduced Karmashree to provide a 50-day job for the people of Bengal. Eleven lakh enrolled beneficiaries for Banglar Bari will be getting Rs 1.2 lakh from December this year in two instalments,” she said, adding, “BJP will not be able to stop Lakshmi Bhandar. You will be getting monthly financial assistance regularly. Beneficiaries, who will turn 60 years old, will be getting it as an old age allowance automatically under the Lakshmi Bhandar-II scheme.”

Criticising the policies of the Narendra Modi government regarding the introduction of CAA, NRC and UCC, CM Banerjee stated, “Modi’s guarantee implies selling the country, undermining and selling the Constitution, terminating teachers’ service, advocating for CAA, NRC and UCC, and religious commodification. You can never apply for citizenship. If you do, the BJP will drive you out of the country. I will never allow them to execute it. We will never bow down before them.” Addressing the public meeting in Malda, Miss Banerjee asked PM Modi, about his role in generating 2 crore jobs and taking action against the price rise of essential commodities and lifesaving drugs.