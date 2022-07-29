Happiness curriculum aims to make better humans: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, on Friday, said the Happiness Curriculum aims to make children happier, recognise their potential and become better humans.

Modern education should cater to the needs of every child, Kejriwal said while presiding over the closing ceremony of the Delhi Government’s Happiness Utsav 2022 here.

“We designed our courses by keeping these three things in mind. One of those courses was the Happiness Curriculum. We wanted to ensure that every student becomes a good human being. This course has transformed thousands of lives by now,” He said.

Terming peace of mind elementary for an individual to be a good human being, the chief minister said the purpose of the course is to keep the children happy and peaceful. “We also believe that God has given a unique talent to every individual. Some people are able to identify that and some people cannot identify that. Every individual who has taken birth on this planet has a purpose in life. Meditation in Happiness classes helps the children in identifying their talent,” he averred.

He claimed that his government spent Rs 90,000 crore on the education system in the last seven years. He called it an investment, an expense.

Kejriwal Government’s Happiness Utsav 2022 came to a close in a grand ceremony on Friday. The Delhi Government organised Happiness Utsav 2022 to mark four years of the successful implementation of the Happiness Curriculum this month.

The closing ceremony held at the Thyagraj Stadium saw the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia besides an inspiring Rajyoga Meditation session by Sister BK Shivani. It was a unique confluence of exuberance and calm; where the Chief Minister led the students in an exhilarating participative drum performance; and the Deputy Chief Minister interacted with students and teachers about their experience of the curriculum.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister said, “Delhi Government is teaching students to be better humans, devote themselves to the country and be capable enough to earn for their families. Children studying in Delhi Government’s schools will become the Prime Ministers and Chief Ministers of the future; they will become top-class doctors-engineers and lead the nation.”

“Our students will give a positive and nourishing atmosphere to the society; they will help make the country the number one nation of the world,” he said.