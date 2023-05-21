Follow Us:

G7 Summit: PM Modi holds meeting with Brazil’s President Silva

Other than the Brazilian leader, today, PM Modi also met UK’s counterpart Rishi Sunak.

ANI | New Delhi | May 21, 2023 8:50 am

PM Modi holds meeting with Brazil's President Lula da Silva in Hiroshima on Sunday (Photo: Twitter/@ArindamBagchi)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held bilateral talks with Brazilian President Lula da Silva on Sunday on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in the Japanese city of Hiroshima.

On the third day of PM Modi’s Japan visit, he visited the Peace Memorial Museum, where he observed the documented exhibits and signed the visitor’s book. It is pertinent to mention that PM Modi is the first Indian leader to visit Hiroshima, the world’s first atomic-bombed city, since India successfully tested a nuclear bomb in 1974, according to Kyodo News Agency.

PM Modi along with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and other leaders paid tribute to the memory of Hiroshima victims at Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima, Japan.

Japan is hosting the G7 summit as the current chair of the powerful grouping. PM Modi is in Hiroshima for the G7 summit from May 19 to May 21.

On Saturday, PM Modi held a bilateral meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, Indonesian President Joko Widodo and his wife, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

