Foreigner meditates naked at Hindu temple in Indonesia, hunt on to nab him

Authorities are apparently looking for a foreign national who was seen in a viral video meditating naked at a Hindu shrine on the Indonesian island resort of Bali. Following a slew of incidents, including shows of contempt against the island nation, the authorities have pledged to tighten down on unruly tourists.

After Balinese influencer Ni Luh Djelantik shared a video of a naked guy meditating in Indonesia, which attracted hundreds of thousands of views, the case drew significant attention in that country.

“So disrespectful. Meditating nak*d on our temple ? ARE YOU OUT OF YOUR F*CKIN MIND ? How could you do this, humiliating Balinese and their belief ? Immigration Officer please get this person, we’ve had enough ! This is a humiliation to us Balinese people,” Influencer wrote on Instagram.

Advertisement

Tedy Riyandi, the director of the Immigration Office, said in a statement to the AFP news agency that “We are still conducting investigations regarding this incident.”

Authorities have identified the foreign national, but because the search is ongoing, neither his identity nor his country of origin have been made public.

The foreigner’s social media accounts are currently being contacted by the Immigration Office, but no answer has been received as of yet, according to Riyandi.

He claimed that Bali police were working together to coordinate the search for the foreign national as they attempted to determine when and where it occurred.

Bali draws millions of foreign visitors each year, but since the island reopened during the Covid-19 outbreak, several have been deported for obscene behavior in a number of high-profile cases.

Several tourists have been expelled from Bali this year for harassing locals with their indecent behavior. In June, Bali immigration expelled a Danish woman after she was caught on camera flashing tourists while riding a motorcycle. In April, a Russian woman was expelled from Bali for posting a naked photo of herself before a holy tree. In June, the Bali government published a tourist guide after being pressured by the island’s immigration office.