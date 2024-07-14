Tikona Park: Where mornings come alive with revitalizing yoga sessions

In the serene embrace of dawn, amidst the gentle rustling of leaves and the melodious chirping of birds, a group of dedicated individuals gathers in the Tikona Park, Shahdara every morning. Their mission is to rejuvenate their bodies and minds through the ancient practice of yoga. Led by experienced instructors, these enthusiasts begin their day with deep breaths, stretching their limbs in sync with the rising sun. Each posture, from the calming mountain pose to the energizing warrior pose, is a step toward inner peace and physical well-being.

As the cool morning breeze caresses their skin, they immerse themselves in the tranquility of the moment. They leave behind the stresses of daily life. With each sun salutation and meditation session, they find solace and harmony within themselves.

The Tikona park transforms into a haven of positivity and vitality as these dedicated yogis move through their sequences with grace and determination. Passersby are drawn to the scene, inspired by the dedication and discipline on display.

Manoj, a yoga expert, shares that they have held these sessions in the same park since 2000. For over two decades, they have served as a source of healing for many individuals. Their main focus is on pranayama and spiritual learning, as the age group of participants is generally over 50. It is not advisable to teach intense exercises or cardiovascular poses to this demographic.

One participant, Pooja, is a 70-year-old woman whose lungs were 80% damaged by this age. After a diagnosis and four months of treatment that brought no improvement, she turned to yoga as a last resort. Amazingly, after two months, her lungs were functioning well, revitalized to a state akin to those of a 30-year-old.

For these early risers, yoga isn’t just a physical exercise; it’s a holistic journey toward a balanced and harmonious life. As the sun climbs higher in the sky, they conclude their practice with a sense of accomplishment and inner peace, ready to embrace the day with renewed energy and positivity.