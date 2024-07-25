Rajasthan’s second Ayurveda-Yoga-Naturopathy University to be established in Ajmer

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa has announced that the state’s second Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy University will be established in Ajmer.

The recruitment process of 1,262 nurses and compounders of Ayurveda, Unani and Homeopathy was in a final stage, he said in the Rajasthan Assembly on Wednesday.

Bairwa said that along with Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Homeopathy and Unani medical systems were being encouraged in the state and for the protection and promotion of these medical systems, there were now separate directorates and educational institutions of Ayurveda, Homeopathy and Unani in the state.

Also, there were laboratories for drug production and a wide network of hospitals and dispensaries, through which services were being provided to the general public, he added .

After the discussion, the House passed the grant demands of Rs 13 billion 98 crore 53 lakh 19 thousand of Ayurveda, Homeopathy and Unani Medical Department by voice vote.

Dr. Bairwa told the House that the Madan Mohan Malviya Government Ayurveda College, Udaipur will organize a two-day national level seminar on the subject “Manovigyaniyam – Ayurveda for Mental Health” this year. He said that the first AYUSH University in the country has been established in Jodhpur.