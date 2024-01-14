“Fact that there is only one China…”: Beijing opens up on Taiwan poll results

In its first official reaction to the Presidential elections in neighbouring Taiwan, the Chinese Foreign Ministry reiterated its claim on the breakaway territory as part of its own, saying that any changes in the island nation would not change the status of Taiwan as ‘part of China,’ CNN reported on Saturday.

The report quoted the spokesperson for China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs as saying that no matter “whatever changes take place in Taiwan, the basic fact that there is only one China in the world and Taiwan is part of China, will not change.”

“The one-China principle is the solid anchor for peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait. We believe that the international community will continue to adhere to the one-China principle and understand and support the Chinese people’s just cause of opposing ‘Taiwan independence’ separatist activities and striving to achieve national reunification,” the spokesperson added.

Earlier, CNN quoted a spokesperson for China’s Taiwan Affairs Office as insisting that the election result “does not represent the mainstream view on the island”.

Earlier, before the presidential elections in Taiwan, President Xi Jinping, in his year-end address, asserted that Taiwan will be reunified with China, Fox News reported.

As tensions between Beijing and Taipei remain high, Xi has repeatedly affirmed China’s stance that the island-nation is a part of mainland China and that it must be reunified, by force if necessary.

“All Chinese on both sides of the Taiwan Strait should be bound by a common sense of purpose and share in the glory of the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation,” Xi said in Sunday’s address.

“The motherland will surely be reunified,” he added.

Earlier, on Saturday, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) candidate Lai Ching-te won the much-anticipated Taiwanese presidential polls and is set to be the next President amid concerns of escalating tensions with China, Taiwan News reported.

The mandate marked the historic third-straight victory for the DPP after Tsai Ing-wena completed her two terms as Taiwan President since 2016.

According to the Central Election Commission report, Lai received over 5 million votes and more than 40 per cent of the vote share after counting was done from over 90 per cent of polling stations as of 7:45 pm (local time).

Previously undecided voters split three ways among the candidates, giving Lai a seven-point lead over Kuomintang candidate Hou Yu-ih, who received 33 per cent of the total votes. In third place, the Taiwan People’s Party candidate Ko Wen-je took 26 per cent of the national vote, performing marginally better than expected, according to Taiwan News.

Lai, who previously served as Tainan’s mayor has pledged to continue bolstering national defense, the economy, and cooperation with democratic allies. He also said he would maintain deterrence and uphold the cross-strait status quo, during an election speech.

Lai said he would form a new government staffed by individuals based on their ‘capabilities’ rather than ‘party affiliation’, adding that this way, “it could effectively respond to challenges, be open and inclusive, and unite Taiwanese to face both domestic and international challenges”.

He also vowed to continue initiatives focusing on value-based diplomacy, cross-strait stability, defense self-sufficiency, economic upgrading, energy transition, youth investment, housing justice, and educational equality.