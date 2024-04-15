China take three golds at Badminton Asia Championships

With three golds, three silvers, and seven bronze medals, China’s badminton team asserted its dominance in the 2024 Badminton Asia Championships, here on Sunday.

In an all-Chinese women’s singles final, Olympic champion Chen Yufei lost to Wang Zhiyi, who claimed her first Asian title in Manila in 2022. After winning the first set 21-19, Wang dominated the second set 21-7 to clinch the Asia title for the second time, ending her eight-match losing streak against second-seeded Chen, reports Xinhua.

“It’s not easy. I just got my first win against Chen, which gives me a lot of confidence,” the 23-year-old shuttler said.

Advertisement

In the men’s doubles showdown, home favorites Liang Weikeng and Wang Chang fought until the deciding set to edge out Malaysia’s Goh Sze Fei and Nur Izzuddin 21-17, 15-21, 21-10, claiming their first-ever Asian title.

China’s third-seeded pair of Feng Yanzhe and Huang Dongping added the mixed doubles title by staging a come-from-behind 13-21, 21-15, 21-14 to beat world champions Seo Seung-jae and Chae Yu-jung of South Korea.

The men’s singles title went to third-seeded Jonatan Christie of Indonesia, who beat China’s Li Shifeng, while South Korea’s Baek Ha-na and Lee So-hee clinched the women’s doubles title by defeating China’s Zhang Shuxian and Zheng Yu.