Ex-US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to seek re-election

Former Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi said that she will seek a 19th term in office in November 2024.

Pelosi, 83, was first elected to her San Francisco district in 1987, before serving two terms as speaker between 2007-2011 and 2019-2023, reports the BBC.

She led House Democrats for two decades before standing down as leader after Republicans won last year’s election.

In a post on X on Friday, Pelosi said: “Now more than ever our City needs us to advance San Francisco values and further our recovery.

“Our country needs America to show the world that our flag is still there, with liberty and justice for ALL. That is why I am running for re-election – and respectfully ask for your vote.”

Pelosi is the first woman in US history to serve as speaker of the House

She had been widely credited with marshalling the passage of former President Barack Obama’s signature healthcare legislation, as well as bills to address infrastructure and climate change under incumbent President Joe Biden.

Pelosi also directly challenged Donald Trump throughout his presidency, famously ripping up a copy of his State of the Union address behind his back, reports the BBC.

She stood down as Democratic leader after the Republicans narrowly re-took the House in last year’s election and Kevin McCarthy was elected Speaker after a lengthy process.