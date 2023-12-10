Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai to have two deputies, Raman Singh will be new Speaker

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister-designate Vishnu Deo Sai will have two deputies, while former CM Raman Singh will be the new Chhatisgarh Legislative Assembly Speaker. The Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) has named Arun Sao, and Vijay Sharma as the two Deputy Chief Minister’s in the state.

Earlier today, the new Chief Minister-designate met Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan at the Raj Bhavan and staked claim to form the government.

Sai’s name was announced as the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh today after a meeting of the BJP’s newly-elected 54 MLAs in the state was held in Raipur.

The meeting was also attended by central observers Sarbananda Sonowal, Dushyant Gautam and Arjun Munda. They were also accompanied by state BJP chief Arun Sao and state in-charge Om Mathur.

The Statesman earlier today reported the Vishnu Dev Sai is among the top contenders for Chhattisgarh CM’s post, along with Union Minister Renuka Singh and Raman Singh.

After hai name was announced, then tribal leader and former Union Minister said that the Bharatiya Janata party will work with honesty to gain everyone’s faith and vowed to fulfil guarantees given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“With all honesty I will work for ‘Sabka Vishwas’ and the promises made to the people of Chhattisgarh under ‘Modi Ki Guarantee’ will be fulfilled. As a CM of the state, we will try to fulfil the promises,” Vishnu Deo Sai said.

Interestingly, while everyone was busy speculating who will become Chhattisgarh CM for the last seven days, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had dropped the big hint during one of his election rallies.

Addressing a gathering in support of Sai in Kunkuri, Shah had said, “Aap inko (Vishnu Deo Sai) vidhayak banado, unko bada aadmi banane ka kaam hum karenge (you make him MLA, we will make him a big man).”