Bangladesh: 50 BNP Leaders injured in alleged Awami League attack

A clash between the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and the Awami League resulted in injuries to around 50 BNP leaders and activists, as reported by Dhaka Tribune. The incident occurred in Comilla when supporters of Lalmai Upazila Parishad chairman Kamrul Hasan and Comilla Sadar Dakshin Upazila Parishad chairman Golam Sarwar, allegedly affiliated with the Awami League, reportedly opened fire and attacked the BNP leaders.

The clash further escalated as the BNP members accused the Awami League supporters of vandalizing their event venue, which was situated in Belghar Dakkhin union of Comilla’s Lalmai upazila.

Monirul Haque Chowdhury, advisor to the BNP chairperson and a former MP, revealed that he was scheduled to attend the program’s start at 5 pm. However, he received information at 2 pm that some Awami League members were present near the location. In an unfortunate turn of events, these individuals not only caused damage to the site but also fired shots at the people present. The incident left Jubo Dal leaders Firoz and Monir wounded from gunshot injuries, with one of them being hit in the head.

The injured leaders were promptly taken to Comilla Medical College Hospital for treatment, according to Dhaka Tribune’s report.

Meanwhile, Golam Sarwar, chairman of Comilla Sadar Dakshin Upazila Parishad, denied the allegations.

He said BNP supporters opened fire during the Awami League rally on the local Gaiar Bhanga-Belghar road, and eight-nine of the party men were injured.

Asked about the names of the injured Awami League men, he said they are still trying to identify them.

Hanif Sarker, officer-in-charge of Lalmai police station, said former MP Monirul Haque Chowdhury was scheduled to visit an ailing BNP leader in Belghar, as per Dhaka Tribune.

“At that time, a peace rally of Awami League was being held in the village. There was some chaos when the BNP men threw bricks at the Awami League rally,” he added.

He mentioned that police could not find any sign of bullets being fired at the scene.