‘Amrit Kaal’ also ‘Kartavya Kaal’ for every citizen: PM Modi in 105th Mann Ki Baat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the “Amrit Kaal” is also a “Kartavya Kaal” for every citizen of the country. Addressing the 105th episode of his monthly radio show ‘Mann Ki Baat’, PM Modi said world leaders lining up to pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi during the G20 summit is a big proof that ideals are relevant even today.

“Who can forget that scene during the G-20 Summit in Delhi, when many world leaders reached Rajghat together to pay homage to Bapu. This is a big proof of how relevant Bapu’s thoughts are even today across the world,” PM Modi said.

The prime minister said that India displayed its leadership by playing a decisive role in African Union’s inclusion in the G20 grouping. PM Modi also hailed the India-Middle-East-Europe Economic Corridor announced during the G20 summit and said that it will become the bases of world trade for hundreds of years to come.

The PM also highlighted the recent inclusion of Rabindranath Tagore’s Shantiniketan and Hoysala Temples of Karnataka in the UNESCO World Heritage Sites.

“It is a matter of immense pride that Santiniketan associated with Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore and the Hoysala Temples of Karnataka have been declared world heritage sites. It is India’s endeavour that our historical and cultural places get recognised as World Heritage Sites,” he said.

In every Mann Ki Baat episode, the prime minister highlights inspiring stories of from across the country and highlights significant achievements. In today’s episode, the PM Modi lauded the efforts of Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal district to revive the Sot River.

“UP’s Sambhal district exemplifies Janbhagidari. 70 villages united to revive the Sot River. People have also planted 10,000 bamboo saplings on the river banks,” he added.