All 9 members of this family from Pakistan share the same birthday date

An unbelievable and interesting reality has come to the fore from Pakistan. A family of nine members, including father, mother, and seven siblings share the same day of birth – August 1. It has now become a Guinness World Record. As per records, in Pakistan’s Mangi family, the head of the family, Ameer Ali, and his wife Khudeja are parents to seven children and they were all born on the first day of August.

The family’s oldest and first child, Sindhoo, was born on August 1, 1992. Next, female twins named Sasui and Sapna came to life, followed by the birth of Aamir and Ambar. Then another set of male twins, Ammar and Ahmar, were born over the years. The children are now aged between 19 and 30 years. Adding to the extravagance, Ameer and Khudeja tied the knot on the same day in 1991.

The family boasts of normal delivery each time with no ‘cesarean section or premature delivery’.

A resident of Larkana in Pakistan, Ameer Ali revealed that the births were all natural. The couple did not plan for their kids to be born on the same day. Considering them as a “gift from God,” each successive pregnancy added to his surprise. They were as surprised when their firstborn shared the same birthday date as them.

The patriarch of the family felt ‘obliged to God for bestowing this world record.’ He said that having the same birthday had ‘proven to be very lucky’ for his family.

The coincidence has been so much that 2 sets of twins were also born on the same date. The first set of female twins, Sasui and Sapna, were born in 1998 and Ammar and Ahmar, the twin boys followed them five years later in 2003. They hold a separate Guinness World Record for most siblings born on the same day.

Describing August 1 as a remarkable day in their lives, Sasui, one of the female twins, said: “Earlier, we used to celebrate our birthdays in a simple manner, but now we do it more lavishly and with happiness.” However, the nine-member family shares one cake rather than individual cakes as a mark of unity and togetherness.

Earlier, the record of siblings with coincident birthdays was held by five siblings in the US-based Cummins family. Their birthday date was February 20, spanning from 1952 to 1966.