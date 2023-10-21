Akshay Kumar Commences Shooting for ‘Khel Khel Mein’ in London

The much-anticipated film ‘Khel Khel Mein,’ starring Akshay Kumar, has officially begun production in London.

Akshay Kumar himself shared the exciting news on his Instagram account, expressing his enthusiasm for the project’s commencement. In a post accompanied by a stylish video of him in London, he wrote, “Can’t help but smile when the camera rolls! Day 1 in London for #KhelKhelMein, shooting begins. Need your love and best wishes.”

As soon as the update was shared, fans flooded the comment section with good luck wishes and messages of support. One enthusiastic fan commented, “All the best Khiladi Kumar,” while another predicted a blockbuster year for Akshay Kumar in 2024.

‘Khel Khel Mein’ is reported to be directed by Mudassar Aziz and features an ensemble cast, including Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, Aditya Seal, and Ammy Virk. However, fans are eagerly awaiting an official announcement with more details about the film.

In the upcoming months, Akshay Kumar will also be seen sharing the screen with Tiger Shroff in ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan,’ set to release on Eid 2024. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film has been shot in diverse and exotic locations, spanning Scotland, London, India, and the UAE.

Ali Abbas Zafar expressed his excitement about the film’s release, saying, “I am delighted to be an integral part of such a big franchise. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is very close to the audience’s heart, and bringing all the entertaining elements in this mass entertainer for the audience was a tough and enjoyable experience. On top of all, having slated its release for EID 2024, it will definitely be a treat for the audience to enjoy the festival with power-packed entertainment!”

Besides ‘Khel Khel Mein’ and ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan,’ Akshay Kumar has a slew of other projects in his pipeline, including ‘Welcome 3,’ ‘Singham Again,’ and ‘Housefull 5.’ He was most recently seen in the film ‘Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue,’ which tells the story of mining engineer Jaswant Singh Gill’s heroic efforts to rescue 64 miners trapped in a mine at Raniganj Coalfields in 1989.

Regarding ‘Mission Raniganj,’ Akshay shared, “I have done so many films, this film won’t be a commercial success but I can easily tell you it is the best film of my career. Ye meri sabse behtareen, sabse imaandaar, sabse sachchi aur sabse achi film hai. What matters to me is that I have made an honest film.”

In 2024, fans can also anticipate Akshay’s appearance in the film ‘Shankara.’ (ANI)

