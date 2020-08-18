The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Africa surged to 1,118,814 as the death toll rose to 25,618, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said on Monday.

The Africa CDC, a specialised healthcare agency of the African Union (AU) Commission, in its latest situation update issued on Monday, said the number of people who recovered from their Covid-19 infections is also increasing, as the number of recoveries reached 834,262 as of Monday, Xinhua reported.

South Africa currently has the most Covid-19 cases, which hit 587,345. The country also has the highest Covid-19 related deaths, with the death toll currently standing at 11,839, according to the Africa CDC.

Egypt came next with 96,475 Covid-19 cases and 5,160 Covid-19 related deaths followed by Nigeria which has so far recorded 49,068 Covid-19 cases and 975 deaths.

The Southern Africa region is the most affected area in terms of confirmed cases, followed by Northern Africa and Western Africa regions, the Africa CDC said.