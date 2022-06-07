Aam Aadmi Party announced the new office bearers of AAP Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday. Announcement was made by Senior Leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. The new team will be led by Surjit Singh Thakur.

Manish Sisodia, while announcing the new organisational structure said, “Aam Aadmi Party is continuously getting stronger in Himachal Pradesh. People across villages of Himachal are being attracted by the Kejriwal Model and joining the Aam Aadmi Party. In Himachal, the Aam Aadmi Party has formed a new team and organisation to further strengthen its roots in the state.”

Manish Sisodia said that ahead of formation of the new team AAP workers reached out to 3,615-gram panchayats across the state and spoke to the people, to get an understanding of their issues. ” People across state are irked with the BJP and the Congress. Both parties did nothing while being in power and now people have lost trust in them. Whereas, the governments in Delhi and Punjab under the leadership of AAP National Convenor Shri Arvind Kejriwal are bringing in reforms for the good of the common man,” he said.

He added that the new team of AAP in Himachal is dedicated to the vision of ‘Deshbhakti and honesty’ of CM Arvind Kejriwal, and is committed to work for the cause of the common people. “If given a chance by people for Himachal, we will work significantly on Education, Health, Industries and Tourism which impacts the lives of common people of the state,” he said.

AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP & co-in-charge for elections in Himachal Pradesh, Sandeep Pathak, said that AAP has prepared its organization base in all 20,000 villages of Himachal. “The inclination of the people towards the party is increasing and this has also added to the numbers of party members in the state. The faith of the Himachal people is increasing in the Aam Aadmi Party and this time people have decided to give a chance to the Aam Aadmi Party. BJP-Congress has cheated the people of Himachal on every occasion and so people have decided to wipe them out from the state,” he said.

The newly-appointed President of Aam Aadmi Party Himachal Surjit Singh Thakur said that the team will work for the betterment of Himachal residents. “Power changes every 5 years, but this time it will change to bring reforms in the systems of Himachal with AAP,” he said.