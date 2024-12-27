Who was RJ Simran? Radio jockey and Instagram influencer found dead at 25

Simran Singh, a radio jockey and Instagram influencer from Jammu, was found dead in her Gurugram apartment at the age of 25. Known to her fans as “RJ Simran” or “Jammu Ki Dhadkan” (Heartbeat of Jammu), her passing is believed to have been a suicide, though no official suicide note was discovered.

The news of her death was first reported by a friend who found Simran’s body and immediately contacted the authorities. She was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

Her family has not filed any formal complaints, and they have confirmed that she had been feeling upset for some time. However, they made it clear that no one else was to blame for her decision.

RJ Simran was well-known for her infectious personality and sense of humor, which she showcased through her work as a freelance radio jockey and her popular Instagram account.

With over 700,000 followers, she had a strong online presence, often sharing funny and relatable reels that resonated with her fans.

Her last post, shared on December 13, featured a carefree moment on a beach with the caption, “Just a girl with endless giggles and her gown, taking over the beach.”

Dr. Farooq Abdullah, President of the JKNC, and Vice President and Chief Minister @OmarAbdullah along with Deputy CM @Surinderch55 have expressed profound grief over the tragic & untimely demise of Simran Singh, popularly known as RJ Simran and lovingly referred to as “Jammu ki… — JKNC (@JKNC_) December 26, 2024

Her love for travel was also evident, with recent trips to Thailand shared with her followers, giving them a glimpse of her adventurous spirit.

Before becoming a freelancer, Simran had worked with a prominent radio station, where she gained a loyal following.

Simran’s untimely death has left her fans and the local community in shock. The Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah, expressed his condolences, remembering her as a vibrant personality whose voice and charm reflected the spirit of Jammu and Kashmir. He described her contributions to the region’s cultural fabric as lasting and memorable.

Fans flooded her Instagram page with tributes, expressing their disbelief and sorrow over the loss of the young influencer.

(If you or someone you know is struggling, please reach out to a trusted friend, family member, or professional for support. Remember, help is always available.)