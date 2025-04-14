Bank Janardhan passes away at 79, Kannada cinema mourns iconic comedian

Kannada cinema woke up to somber news on April 14 as one of its most cherished actors, Bank Janardhan, passed away at the age of 79.

The veteran performer, known for his impeccable comic timing and endearing presence, breathed his last at around 2:30 am at a private hospital in Bengaluru. He had been battling multiple health complications and was admitted due to multi-organ failure.

A stalwart of the Kannada film and television industry, Bank Janardhan’s journey in entertainment spanned decades, with more than 500 films to his credit.

Audiences remember him fondly for his memorable roles in films like ‘Shhh!’, ‘Tarle Nan Maga’, ‘Ganesh Subrahmanya’, and ‘Kaurava’.

While comedy was his forte, Bank Janardhan also made a mark with strong character roles, striking a perfect balance between laughter and emotional depth.

Born in 1948 in Sultanhalli (now Sulthanpalya), Bengaluru, Janardhan’s love for the performing arts began early. He had deep involvement in theatre too. His long-standing association with the ‘Poshaka Kalavidha Sangha’ and his participation in numerous plays made him a respected figure on stage as well.

In the world of television, he captured hearts with his roles in popular serials like ‘Papa Pandu’, ‘Jokali’, and the beloved sci-fi comedy ‘Robo Family’. His unique style of dialogue delivery and expressive performances made him a household name across Karnataka.

Despite his lighthearted on-screen persona, Janardhan faced serious health issues in recent years. He suffered a heart attack in 2023 but had made a recovery. Unfortunately, his health began to decline again due to age-related complications. He was admitted to Manipal Hospital recently, where he eventually succumbed to the illness.

His body will be available for public homage at his residence in Sulthanpalya until 5:30 pm today, allowing fans, friends, and well-wishers to pay their final respects.

ಕನ್ನಡ ಚಿತ್ರರಂಗದ ಹಾಸ್ಯ ಕಲಾವಿದ ಬ್ಯಾಂಕ್ ಜನಾರ್ದನ ಅವರು ನಿಧನ ಹೊಂದಿರುವ ಸುದ್ದಿ ತಿಳಿದು ಮನಸ್ಸಿಗೆ ಅತ್ಯಂತ ದುಃಖವಾಗಿದೆ‌. ಹಾಸ್ಯ ನಟರಾಗಿ ಸುಮಾರು 500 ಕ್ಕೂ ಹೆಚ್ಚು ಚಿತ್ರಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ನಟಿಸಿ ಮನೆಮಾತಾಗಿದ್ದರು. ಅವರ ಅಗಲಿಕೆಯಿಂದ ಕನ್ನಡ ಚಿತ್ರರಂಗ ಒಬ್ಬ ಹಿರಿಯ ಕಲಾವಿದನನ್ನು ಕಳೆದುಕೊಂಡಂತಾಗಿದೆ. ಅವರ ಅಗಲಿಕೆಯ ದುಃಖವನ್ನು ಅವರ… pic.twitter.com/4cmwhWhKQv — Basavaraj S Bommai (@BSBommai) April 14, 2025

Condolences have poured in from across the state. Former Karnataka Chief Minister and BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai shared his grief on social media, calling Janardhan’s passing a major loss for the Kannada film industry.

“The news of the passing of Kannada film comedian Bank Janardhan was deeply saddening. He was a household name as a comedian, having acted in over 500 films. With his passing, the Kannada film industry has lost a veteran artist. I pray that God will grant his family and fans the strength to bear the grief of his passing, and grant eternal peace to the departed soul. Om Shanti,” Bommai wrote in a heartfelt post.