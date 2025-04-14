Jean Marsh, Emmy-winning star of ‘Upstairs, Downstairs’, dies at 90

Jean Marsh, the celebrated British actress who became a household name in the 1970s with ‘Upstairs, Downstairs’, has passed away at the age of 90.

The Emmy-winning star died in London due to complications from dementia, her longtime friend and director Michael Lindsay-Hogg confirmed.

For fans of classic British television, Jean Marsh was more than just an actress—she was a trailblazer. Best known for playing Rose Buck, the devoted parlormaid in ‘Upstairs, Downstairs’, Marsh not only starred in the series but also co-created it. The period drama was a sensation, offering a nuanced look at the lives of a wealthy London household and their staff during the early 20th century. It ran from 1971 to 1975 and became a cultural landmark, with Marsh winning an Emmy Award in 1975 for her outstanding lead performance.

The show’s legacy endured long after its original run. In 2010, the BBC revived ‘Upstairs, Downstairs’ with Marsh returning to her iconic role. The continuation picked up the story in the years after the original series, exploring a changing Britain under a new monarch.

Marsh’s career stretched well beyond ‘Upstairs, Downstairs’. She had roles in Alfred Hitchcock’s ‘Frenzy’, ‘The Eagle Has Landed’, ‘Return to Oz’, ‘Willow’, and even had a brief, uncredited role in the Hollywood epic ‘Cleopatra’ starring Elizabeth Taylor.

She also co-created ‘The House of Eliott’, a stylish drama set in the 1920s about two sisters navigating the world of fashion—a show that has since developed a cult following of its own.

In recognition of her contribution to British television and drama, Marsh was appointed an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in 2012. It was a fitting tribute to a woman whose work helped define a golden era of television storytelling.