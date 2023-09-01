Who is Yasser Desai, singer of Abhishek Malhan’s upcoming music video?

Abhishek Malhan and Jiya Shankar are set to star in a romantic Music video by Desi Music Factory, Shooting is underway with melodic voice of Yasser Desai.

Who is Yasser Desai?

Born on November 15, 1989, Yasser Desai is a prominent Indian singer-songwriter who has carved a niche for himself in the Bollywood music scene. His musical journey gained remarkable momentum with the release of the songs “Hue Bechain” and “Aankhon Me Aasoon Leke” in the 2017 film “Ek Haseena Thi Ek Deewana Tha,” propelling him into the spotlight.

Yasser Desai made his remarkable Bollywood debut in the 2016 film “Beiimaan Love,” where he lent his soulful voice to three memorable tracks, namely “Main Adhoora,” “Mere Peeche Hindustan,” and “RangReza” (Male). Following this auspicious start, he continued to captivate audiences with a string of blockbuster hits, including “Dil Ko Karaar Aaya,” “Hue Bechain,” “Aankhon Me Aansoon Leke,” “Dil Maang Raha Hai,” “Pallo Latke,” “Makhna,” “Jeene Bhi De,” “Naino Ne Baandhi,” “Jitni Dafa,” “Jogi,” “Twist Kamariya,” “Mehbooba,” “Rang Dariya,” and many more chart-toppers.

Yasser Desai’s soulful and versatile voice has left an indelible mark on the Bollywood music industry. The industry and his fans keeps celebrating his music.

Yasser Desai has showcased his vocal prowess in a multitude of web series and TV shows, including notable titles such as ‘Zakhmi,’ ‘Bade Bhaiya Ki Dulhan,’ and ‘Dil Sambhal Jaa Zara,’ among others. His musical versatility extends beyond Bollywood, as he marked his debut in Gujarati music with the song “Tharva De,” featured in the 2017 Gujarati film “Rachna No Dabbo.” Furthermore, he ventured into Bengali music with the track “Aalto Chhuye” from the 2018 film “Girlfriend,” a composition by the renowned Jeet Gannguli.

Other works:

In the 2018 movie “Gold,” Yasser Desai showcased his talent through two memorable songs, “Naino Ne Baandhi” and “Mono Beena.” His exceptional contribution received recognition when he clinched the “Best Playback Singer Of The Year” award at the prestigious Zee Cine Awards 2019 for his rendition of “Naino Ne Baandhi.” To date, Yasser Desai has delivered his melodious voice to more than 200 songs featured in numerous Bollywood films. In addition to his film work, he has also released several singles in collaboration with Zee Music Company and various other music channels, further solidifying his position as a prolific and celebrated singer in the Indian music industry.