Abhishek Malhan and Jiya Shankar feature on New York Times Square, ‘Abhiya’ fans react

Bigg Boss OTT 2 has been hailed as a triumphant season, thanks to its remarkable viewership on JioCinema. With prominent figures such as Pooja Bhatt, Abhishek Malhan, Jiya Shankar, and Manisha Rani, Salman Khan’s reality show made waves like never before and remains a hot topic of discussion, consistently drawing attention. One of them is the ‘Abhiya’ duo.

The dynamic duo of Abhishek Malhan and Manisha Rani earned the title of “Abhisha” from their devoted fanbase. With the conclusion of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2, the audience’s attention shifted to the heartwarming connection between Abhishek Malhan and Jiya Shankar, affectionately dubbed “Abhiya.”

Within the confines of the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house, Abhishek and Jiya shared an endearing bond, delighting fans with their playful banter and camaraderie.

About the video:

On August 31st, a video showcasing Abhiya’s sweet moments from the show was prominently displayed on Times Square in New York City, accompanied by the trending hashtag ‘#AbhiyaForever.’ Concurrently, ‘#ABHIYAONTIMESSQUARE’ is currently gaining traction in India on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Abhiya has recently made a prominent appearance on a Times Square billboard in the bustling heart of New York City. The internet is buzzing with excitement as a video capturing this moment has gone viral, causing fans to erupt with joy. The video, widely circulated by The Khabri, a Twitter account dedicated to providing regular updates on Bigg Boss and its participants, features captivating snippets of Malhan and Shankar from their time in the BB OTT 2 house, accompanied by the heartwarming hashtag #AbhiyaForever displayed on the screen.

Shortly after the video went viral, fans of ‘Abhiya’ took to Twitter to share their happiness. One fan wrote, “Beautiful bond forever.” Another fan commented, “Honey, you look so good sharing positive things.” Yet another fan stated, “Abhiya is getting what they deserve.”

Abhishek Malhan and Jiya Shankar are starring in an upcoming romantic music video with the Desi Music Factory. The talented Yasser Desai is lending his vocals to the song, and filming for this project is already underway. The internet is abuzz with images and videos from the shoot, featuring the beloved duo Abhiya.