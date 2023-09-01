Abhishek Malhan and Jiya Shankar start shooting for Yasser Desai music video, BTS footage leaked

Fans are finding it hard to stay calm as AbhiYa, the popular pair from Bigg Boss OTT 2, has teamed up for a new Yasser Desai music video. After sneak peek photos from the set surfaced on social media, their excitement has reached new heights.

Given the charming chemistry between Jiya Shankar and Abhishek Malhan, internet users are eagerly anticipating their upcoming romantic song. Filmibeat had the exclusive scoop on the shooting particulars just yesterday, affirming that the duo is, in fact, collaborating on a unique project. As AbhiYa enthusiasts celebrate with enthusiasm, it’s worth noting that the pair conducted a successful costume and appearance test on Wednesday, August 3, sparking excitement all around.

According to an insider who shared exclusive information with Filmibeat, the upcoming project promises a romantic ambience. The filming for the music video for Yasser Desai is scheduled to kick off starting tomorrow. Both Jiya and Abhishek are currently in Chandigarh, and they are set to conduct a rehearsal session today, followed by the official shooting on Thursday, August 31. This development is sure to delight all devoted AbhiYa fans, as they eagerly await the development.

Advertisement

Learn more:

Abhishek Malhan and Jiya Shankar were in impeccable attires, showcasing their finest fashion sense. However, it was their charisma and self-assured demeanour that truly seized the fascination of online spectators.

Bebika Dhurve, spotted outside a café in Mumbai, showered commendation on Abhishek and Jiya while discussing their upcoming music video. She enthusiastically remarked that AbhiYa makes for a great pair, conveying her eagerness to witness their collaboration.

“Mujhe lagta hai logo ko pasand ayega, interesting hoga. Song romantic hi rahega, saath me kitne pyaare lagte hain. Sab apni jagah kuch na kuch exciting karte jaa rahe hai,” Bebika told the paparazzi.