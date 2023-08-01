Who is Syndey Martin, Angus Cloud’s rumored girlfriend?

Sydney Martin, a model whose name has been linked with the late Euphoria star Angus Cloud, expressed what appeared to be a sorrowful response to his tragic passing on Monday. In the aftermath of the heartbreaking news, Sydney took to her Instagram Stories to share a message that seemed to reflect the weight of the loss.

Having made a brief appearance in a second-season episode of Euphoria titled “Trying To Get To Heaven Before They Close The Door,” Sydney was credited as ‘bikini girl’ in the episode, as mentioned on her IMDb page.

Apart from her role on Euphoria, Sydney’s acting endeavors extended to a number of other TV series, including an uncredited appearance as a restaurant patron on FX’s Snowfall, and another uncredited character known as Hot Pocket in the Netflix coming-of-age comedy Never Have I Ever, that featured Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and Poorna Jagannathan in the leads.

Advertisement

Rumors of a romantic involvement between Sydney Martin and Angus Cloud emerged from anonymous reports circulating on the gossip blog DeuxMoi. While neither of them publicly confirmed their relationship, Sydney shared mirror selfies on January 7, 2022, featuring herself and Angus looking happy and carefree, with her affectionately placing a hand around his neck. In one photo, she bestowed a sweet kiss on his cheek, offering glimpses into their alleged bond.

The two were often seen making public appearances, holding each other’s hands and sharing cute moments in the photographs, evident in photos and videos posted by many paparazzis. In one of the interviews, they even went on to wholeheartedly praise each other, which led the suspicion level really high.

As the world continues to grapple with the loss of Angus Cloud, Sydney Martin’s connection to the late actor adds a layer of interest and intrigue to the story, prompting further curiosity about the lives of those involved in the entertainment industry.