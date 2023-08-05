Who is Smita Sabharwal? Youngest IAS posted at Telangana CM’s office, got AIR 4

Smita Sabharwal, an IAS officer, is one of those few who, at the age of 22, successfully passed the UPSC exam on her first attempt.

According to reports, Smita Sabharwal is India’s youngest woman IAS officer. Additionally, she is the newest officer ever assigned to the CM’s office. She is Secretary to CM, Govt. of Telangana. She also holds additional charges as Secretary, Rural Water Supply Department, and Mission Bhagiratha.

Smita Sabharwal, an IAS officer, received an AIR 4 and passed the UPSC exam in 2000. A native of Darjeeling, West Bengal she is the daughter of Col Pranab Das, who retired to Hyderabad. Smita finished her education in Hyderabad. Now as an officer, she has been posted in several places in Telangana, including Warangal, Visakhapatnam, Karimnagar, and Chittoor.

She received her degree in commerce from St. Francis University in Hyderabad.

She did her high school from St. Ann’s in Marredpally, Hyderabad. She earned the top overall ranking in India for her ICSE Board class XII. She then continued studying at St Francis Degree College for Women to earn her B.Com.

Smita failed the IAS prelims exam in her first attempt at the civil services examination. She passed the exam on her second try in 2000 and received an incredible rank 4.

She created the “Fund Your City” program while serving as the Municipal Commissioner in Warangal, where a huge number of public amenities, including foot over bridges, traffic junctions, parks, and bus stops, were built via a public-private partnership.

Many people have applauded her for her work as the District Collector in Karimnagar and Medak. In 2011, she became the district’s administrator. She made a significant impact to the fields of health and education there. Wider roads, well-planned traffic intersections, bus stations, restrooms, and other public amenities were added to Karimnagar Town with the help of public representatives.

