Who is Shri Thanedar, Congressman Who Escorted PM Modi to US Congress?

In a recent event that caught the attention of many, Shri Thanedar, an Indian-American Congressman, had the responsibility of escorting Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his highly anticipated joint address to the US Congress on June 22. Here is what we know about the Congressman.

Shri Thanedar holds the distinction of being the first Indian-American to be elected to the United States House of Representatives from the state of Michigan. Having spent the initial 24 years of his life in Belgaum and Dharwad in the state of Karnataka, India, as well as Mumbai in Maharashtra, Shri Thanedar ventured to the United States in 1979 with a pursuit of academic excellence. His passion for chemistry led him to pursue a PhD in the field, marking the beginning of his journey in America.

Born in Belgaum in 1955, Shri Thanedar’s academic prowess was evident from an early age. At the age of 18, he obtained a Master’s degree in chemistry from the University of Bombay. Afterward, he worked briefly as a scientist at Bhabha Atomic Research Centre in Mumbai. His intellectual pursuits and dedication propelled him forward, leading him to become a US citizen in 1988.

Beyond his academic achievements, Shri Thanedar is a multilingual individual, fluent in Kannada, Hindi, and Marathi. In addition to his linguistic talents, he has authored an autobiography in Marathi and a memoir in English titled “The Blue Suitcase: Tragedy and Triumph in an Immigrant’s Life,” shedding light on the challenges and triumphs of his own immigrant journey.

Shri Thanedar hails from a humble background, growing up in poverty in India as one of ten siblings. As the responsibility of caring for his family fell upon his shoulders after his father’s retirement, Shri Thanedar even worked as a janitor to make ends meet.

In 1990, Shri Thanedar made a significant stride in his entrepreneurial endeavors by purchasing Chemir, a small chemical testing and analysis laboratory located in St. Louis. Building upon his success, he went on to establish Avomeen, a chemical testing lab based in Ann Arbor, Michigan, in 2010. However, after six years, Shri Thanedar made the decision to sell his majority stake in the company.

Shri Thanedar experienced a profound personal loss when his first wife, Shamal, with whom he shares two sons, passed away in October 1996. Over time, he found solace and happiness again and entered into a new chapter of his life by marrying a woman named Shashi in August 1999.

Escorting Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the US Congress was an extraordinary honor for Shri Thanedar. Expressing his views on the occasion, he expressed hope that the prime minister would address the concerning aggression exhibited by China and Russia during his speech.