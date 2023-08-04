Who is Shane Gregoire, Anurag Kashyap’s son-in-law?

Aaliyah Kashyap, the only child of Bollywood director Anurag Kashyap and film editor Arti Bajaj, has stirred the media with the opulent tapestry of her recent engagement ceremony, where she intertwined her life with Shane Gregoire. Let’s cast a spotlight on Shane Gregoire.

Shane, hailing from the vibrant Fairfield, Connecticut, stands as a 23-year-old American entrepreneur who radiates innovation as the ingenious Founder and CEO of Rocket Powered Sound.

The narrative of their official union started at the backdrop of Bali, Indonesia. They first matched on hinge and started dating.

Shane’s spirit harmonizes with the echoes of devotion as he finds solace in the verses of bhajans and immerses himself in the wisdom enshrined in Hindu texts. His moments of respite find resonance in the harmonium.

Stepping into the spotlight, the engagement witnessed a constellation of notable figures, including the presence of Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, and Alaya F, along with an ensemble of illustrious scions hailing from Bollywood.

Before the chapter of Shane unfurled in Aaliyah’s story, she was in a relationship with Chaitra Gangwani, who is still a very good friend to her.

Her social tapestry interweaves with Bollywood’s next generation, finding the likes of Ida Ali, daughter of Imtiaz Ali, and Ibrahim Ali Khan, son of Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan.

Capturing candid moments through the lens of her YouTube vlogs, Aaliyah unveils a touching tableau wherein Anurag Kashyap, her father, shares culinary moments with Shane.

In February 2022 Anurag Kashyap announced through his social media handles of this romantic alliance between his daughter and Shane. Amidst the illustrious festivities of the Cannes Film Festival, where his cinematic creation “Kennedy” shimmered on the grand stage, he announced their engagement.

As Shane continues to be in the limelight for his engagement, a lot of details about him are coming forward, including his interest in the realm of consciousness research.