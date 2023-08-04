Who is Aaliyah Kashyap? Anurag Kashyap’s daughter engaged with Shane Gregoire

Aaliyah Kashyap, the sole child of Anurag Kashyap from his first marriage to Arti Bajaj, has been making headlines following her lavish engagement ceremony with long-time beau Shane Gregorie. Notable attendees at the engagement included Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Alaya F, and other friends from prominent Bollywood families. In light of this event, let’s delve into who Aaliyah Kashyap truly is.

At the age of 22, Aaliyah Kashyap is a multifaceted individual, serving as a YouTuber, content creator on social media, and influencer. Beyond her digital presence, she also established her own jewelry brand, Athena.

Who is Aaliyah Kashyap?

Aaliyah was born in Mumbai and pursued her early education at Ecole Mondiale World School in Juhu, Mumbai. Subsequently, she embarked on her academic journey at Chapman University in the United States, though she eventually chose to discontinue her studies midway.

Aaliyah has adorned her body with an array of tattoos, including a leaf on her back, a collection of birds on her right ribcage, the phrase ‘Lights will guide you home’ on her left forearm, and a floral design adorning her right shoulder. Additional tattoos grace her arms, featuring the likenesses of her beloved pets, Cosmo the dog and Kai the cat.

Her recent engagement to Shane Gregoire, an American entrepreneur and the Founder/CEO of Rocket Powered Sound, took place in Bali, Indonesia, during their vacation earlier this year. The two initially connected through the dating app Hinge.

Prior to her relationship with Shane, Aaliyah shared a romantic bond with Chaitra Gangwani; the two continue to maintain a friendship. Her social circle extends to other scions of Bollywood, such as Ida Ali, the daughter of Imtiaz Ali, and Ibrahim Ali Khan, the son of Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan.

After her parents’ divorce in 2009, Anurag Kashyap subsequently wed Bollywood actress Kalki Koechlin. Aaliyah shares a camaraderie with Kalki akin to that of friends.

Aaliyah is entrusted with the role of brand ambassador for several prominent brands and has graced numerous magazine covers. She utilizes her Instagram page and YouTube channel as platforms to advocate for mental health awareness.